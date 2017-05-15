CARUTHERSVILLE POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A PAIR OF THIEVES

The bad guys have been busy in that Bootheel city. Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones says investigators are looking for at least 2 men who have been stealing property from parked vehicles all over the city. Witnesses report seeing the men carrying what was believed to be property which had been taken in at least one of the thefts. The suspects have been described as one white man and one black man. The black man had dreads pulled back into a bun on the back of his head. Police are hoping you will call the department if you know anything about these 2. You can remain anonymous, but please call 573-333-0216, extension 319, or, the man number, 573-333-21-21.