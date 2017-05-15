City resumes management of Sikeston Municipal Airport

Standard Democrat

Sikeston’s Municipal Airport is under new management and is getting a face-lift. After years of private operation, the city of Sikeston has resumed the day-to-day management of the airport. Lee Dunn was hired as manager in September. The Missouri Department of Transportation Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration conduct annual inspections. Sikeston’s runway and taxiway will require improvements to be in compliance with state and federal safety regulations. Airport renovations will begin in late summer or early fall and will take about one month. The estimated cost of the improvements, including engineering, is $472,000. MoDOT and the FAA will pay 90 percent of the cost, and the Sikeston Municipal Airport fund will pay the remainder.