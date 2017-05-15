Monday, May 15th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

James Christian Powell, 23, who was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into a drug and alcohol rehab clinic.

Powell was driving drunk in Roseburg, Oregon and lost control of his pickup, hit a sign, crashed into three vehicles in the parking lot before hitting the drug and alcohol rehab clinic.

As he tried to flee, police zapped him with their Taser.

A passenger and two dogs were found in his pickup after the crash.

Powell was arrested on a laundry list of charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Cameron Gore, 21, a burglar who was caught by police in Florida after he bragged about his crimes on social media.

Gore broke into a pizzeria for a third time stealing cash and a bottle of Vodquila.

Police noticed Gore’s Facebook photo had him holding up the liquor bottle and wearing the same shirt deputies say he was wearing when he committed the crime.

On Feb. 10, Gore posted a previous mug shot for an arrest on Facebook.

In the post Gore said he wouldn’t go back to jail.

Well it looks like he will be going to jail after all.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An ill-prepared 30-year-old Arizona man, who hiked to the top of a mountain to win a free pizza and had to be rescued.

A local restaurant was offering free pizza to the first person who hiked up Mt. Elden.

In his bid to win, the man who was wearing a tank top and shorts hiked to the top of a mountain.

However, he either was unaware of the weather forecast or disregarded it because it snowed 3 to 5 inches at the top of Mt. Elden.

He quickly suffered hypothermia.

Luckily he was spotted by a U.S. Forest Service employee stationed in a lookout tower, who brought the man inside to warm up until a search and rescue crew arrived.

No word on if he won the pizza.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Richard Waltman, 62, a Pennsylvania man who was charged with arson after he accidentally set fire to his apartment while trying to get rid of snakes.

Waltman told authorities he took several pieces of newspaper, rolled them tightly into a torch and lit it on fire lighter in order to defend himself from snakes he saw in the bathroom.

Next, he placed the lit end of the paper torch through a crack between the doorjamb and the door of the bathroom near the floor.

However, that started a fire and he tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out by himself before calling 911.

After the fire was extinguished, police found a plastic zip lock bag with marijuana.

Waltman admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine.

He was charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered.