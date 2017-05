On Sunday May-14th at approximately 11:49 AM. Officers responded to the 600 block of Napa Circle in response to a subject exposing himself. Upon arrival, Officers arrested 20 year old Brian Michael Johnson, for Sexual Misconduct. He was arrested and taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Headquarters, booked, issued a summons and released per the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office pending a warrant for his arrest.