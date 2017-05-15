The Steamboat Triathlon has now been canceled…

The annual steamboat triathlon was originally scheduled for April 30, but was delayed due to severe weather. Now the Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel after trying to postpone it to a later date. If you paid to participate and need a refund try one of the following

Transferring enrollment to the Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon on September 9th, 2017

Transferring enrollment to the 2018 Steamboat Triathlon

Crediting your account for future purchases

Receiving a refund of your enrollment fees

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6340.