Tractors owners to open restaurant in new Drury Plaza Hotel

Jackson restaurant Tractors will open a new restaurant called The Southerner in the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center this summer. Tractors owners Steve and Teresa Blankenship said in a news release the Southerner is a new concept drawn from “Teresa’s Southern roots and their shared love of South’s pace and hospitality.” Drury spokesman Michael Ogle said the restaurant will seat 75 inside and about 20 more on an outside patio, and will mean 50 to 75 new full and part-time jobs and catering support positions. The new restaurant will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, as well as catering service for the Drury Plaza Hotel.