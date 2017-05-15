VALLEY INNOVATIVE SERVICES RECALLS MEAT AND POULTRY FROZEN ENTRÉE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

The USDA says Valley Innovative Services in Pearl, Mississippi is recalling approximately 130,071 pounds of meat and poultry frozen entrée products which included a non-meat ingredient (waffles) that was recalled due to Listeria. The chicken and waffle, turkey ham & waffle, and oatmeal with waffle and sausage patty frozen entrée items were produced and packaged from May 2016 through May 2017. The following products are subject to recall. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms.

11.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Four Seasons Vegetables and Cabbage” with the following production dates: 6/6/2016, 7/13/2016, 8/15/2016, 10/12/2016, 12/21/2016 and 4/11/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 6/6/2017, 7/13/2017, 8/15/2017, 10/12/2017, 12/21/2017 and 4/11/2018.

11.35-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Rib Meat with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Seasoned Green Beans” with the following production dates: 10/12/2016, 11/18/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017, 1/30/2017 and 3/1/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 10/12/2017, 11/18/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018, 1/30/2018 and 3/1/2018.

12-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Four Seasons Vegetables” with the following production dates: 12/9/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017 and 1/30/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/9/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018 and 1/30/2018.

9.20-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Turkey Ham & Waffle Cured Turkey Thigh meat Chunked and Formed with Fruit Cocktail and Hash Brown” with the following production dates: 12/12/2016, 1/21/2017, 1/30/2017, 3/16/2017, 3/21/2017, 4/3/2017, 4/5/2017, 4/18/2017, 4/26/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/12/2017, 1/21/2018, 1/30/2018, 3/16/2018, 3/21/2018, 4/3/2018, 4/5/2018, 4/18/2018, 4/26/2018.

7.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Oatmeal with Waffle and Sausage Patty” with a production date of 10/14/2016 and a sell-by date of 10/14/2017.

The products have the number “EST. 18350” on the packaging label. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide. DO NOT consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jonathan Palmer, Customer Service Representative, at (601) 420-8847. Members of the media with questions regarding the recall can contact Brittany Mayer-Schuler, Vice President for Legal Affairs/General Counsel, at (866) 721-7859.