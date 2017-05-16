Cape Girardeau’s Uniformed Heroes

On (May 15th) at 3:27 p.m., a Cape Girardeau police officer saw a man walking on the Bill Emerson Bridge, on the outside of the rail. When Patrolman Carter pulled up, he saw that the man was not holding onto the rail and seemed very agitated. Carter exited his patrol vehicle and spoke to the man. He would waver between calming down and then yelling at Carter to stay back, while looking down at the river and talking about the trying time in his life. Carter stayed with the man, and after talking to him for a while, convinced him to come back over the railing to safety and seek medical attention.