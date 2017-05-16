In a unanimous decision, Mt. Vernon School leaders agreed to part ways with superintendent Mike Smith

After months of complaints and talk of a change at the top-of-school leadership, the board and Dr. Smith said their parting of ways came as a result of so-called “philosophical differences” they could not reconcile. In a joint press release Smith thanked community members, staff and students for generating success of the Mt. Vernon School District. The High School administration has come under scrutiny with Smith’s direction. Voters complained of poor guidance, lack of communication and a bad working environment for staff. Last November, three Mt. Vernon High School unions held no confidence votes against Dr. Smith. WPSD TV says that in the meantime, the board will seek the assistance of Regional Superintendent of Schools Ron Daniels, as well as representatives from the Illinois State School Board. The Mount Vernon Board will immediately begin the process of searching for a new superintendent and hope to have that position filled this coming summer.