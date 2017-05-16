Kennett’s New K9

The Kennett Police Department’s new K-9 officer is officially on the job. The 2 year old German Shepherd Gabriel, Arrived in town Thursday. Officer Scott Ellison and Gabriel worked together for a couple of weeks in Tulsa, Okla. Patrolmen Christopher Hill tells KZIM KSIM that Kennett is no Stranger to the K9 unit.

Ellison said that he’s learning patience in his new role. He has learned a lot of the dog’s quirks, the way he moves and thinks. In Tulsa the K9 picked up on Ellison’s habits.