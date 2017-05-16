Major Case Squad disbands; probe into Cape homicide continues

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has disbanded, but the investigation into the shooting death of Demetric L. Atchison continues. Atchison was shot near a residence at 41 N. Henderson Ave. about 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Monday police have not taken anyone into custody. Atchison’s death came less than a week after a house less than a mile away was shot at while its residents were inside. A probable cause affidavit says no one was injured in that shooting, but a man told police he was unlawfully carrying a gun for protection after the homicide. 30-year old Randy K. Gilbert was arrested on unrelated charges about a mile from the scene of Atchison’s shooting after fleeing a traffic stop.