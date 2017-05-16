Man accused of using stolen RV to break into airport

A man is accused of using a stolen RV to break into the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport grounds after also stealing a truck in Cape Girardeau. Public-information officer, Sergeant Rick Schmidt says police went to a call of a suspicious person at Wal-Mart 7:55 Monday morning. A man was hanging around the parking lot and allegedly stole a gray pickup, striking a delivery truck. Police received calls of a gray pickup truck traveling at a high speed towards the exit for Interstate 55 at Nash Road. The suspect abandoned the truck in a muddy field. At Youngblood’s Capetown RV the general manager Paul Russell says a motor home towing another vehicle was stolen and was headed toward the airport. Schmidt says the man used the RV to ram through an airport gate, got into a helicopter, and the exited it before asking bystanders for a ride. A witness says the man told the bystanders it was all a reality show and they would be reimbursed for any damages. When they declined he locked himself in a nearby SUV. He was taken into custody and then was taken to a hospital for evaluation. His identity has not been released.