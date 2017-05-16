New Madrid Ward 2 voters will return to the polls on June 20th

The court has set the date to elect the New Madrid alderman from Ward 2. You can cast ballots from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 20 at the New Madrid County Courthouse. Candidates are Russell Riggs, Nick White and John Garner. The Standard Democrat reports that the election was contested after some voters in a combined polling place for New Madrid Ward 2, New Madrid 4 and New Madrid 5, incorrectly received ballots for Ward 2. New Madrid County Clerk Clement Cravens says there were 19 rural voters who received the Ward 2 ballots before the error was discovered and corrected. The official vote tally gave the race to White who polled 113 votes compared to 95 for Riggs and 36 for Garner. Because White won by 18 votes, which was less than the 19-vote margin of error, the election was contested by Riggs. On Monday, Judge Fred Copeland heard the evidence and set the election date. Cravens says absentee ballots are available now through June 19. Voters can also call 573-748-2524 to request one