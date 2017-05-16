Sikeston Club’s Patriotic Service.

The Sikeston Kiwanis Club is offering to fly, take down and store your American flag through their Flag Service Project.  For an annual fee of $50 the American Flag will be proudly displayed on a pole in an approved location on your front lawn.  Members of the Kiwanis Club will do this on six designated holidays:  Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. Money raised through this project supports community charities and organizations that impact the lives of children.

