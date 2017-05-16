Ste. Genevieve firm awarded contract for Jackson water-main project

Southeast Missourian

Plans are moving ahead for water-main replacement in Jackson. Four companies placed bids, and Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, the overseeing engineer on the project, gave an estimated cost of $1,148,107.80. Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve submitted the low bid on the project of $752,972.10, which was 34 percent below the estimate. The board approved an ordinance to enter a contract with Jokerst on the project. Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting services at $60 per hour for the water-line work. Planned upgrades to the city’s power-plant substation are moving ahead as well. Integrated Power Co. of North Platte, Nebraska, submitted a bid of $631,497, which was accepted. The amount includes labor and materials for planned upgrades to the substation’s electrical system and the west substation.