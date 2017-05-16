The Cape Girardeau City Council pushes for a shipping-container ban.

The Southeast Missourian reports that on Monday May 15th the City Council told city staff to draw up a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of shipping containers as building materials for homes and businesses. This would allow their use for public-storage units in commercial or industrial zones with council approval of a special-use permit. The council’s direction to the staff was recommended by the the planning and zoning commission. Mayor Harry Rediger said the planning and zoning commission would have to hold a public hearing on such a measure next month before the issue could come before the council for a vote. The council also would have to hold a public hearing before taking action, city officials said.