Tuesday, May 16th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

The owner-operator of a business in Maine called “Topless Cleaning,” who was arrested for shoplifting undergarments from a local business.

The woman, who offers a semi-nude cleaning service, was arrested for stealing underwear from a business she was cleaning.

Police didn’t identify the woman arrested, but said she was charged with shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Shontrell Murphy, 30, who was arrested for child abuse after she beat her son for making his grandmother a Mother’s Day card and not her.

The grandmother told South Carolina police that her daughter struck the six-year-old boy multiple times, because the child made a Mother’s Day card for their grandmother and not her.

Murphy saw the card, and when she realized that it was not for her, she ripped it up and beat the boy.

Officers said that they found the handwritten card ripped to shreds at the scene.

Murphy admitted to slapping her son, but said “she did not believe it was in a hard or violent manner.”

The boy and another sibling told police their mother beat them frequently and that they were afraid of her.

Murphy is facing charges of cruelty to children.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Nicole L. Palmer, 26, a Florida inmate on a work detail, who went AWOL to go to a job interview.

Palmer escaped from a Woman’s Work Release Center then took a bus to a job interview and never returned.

She turned herself in to authorities after being missing for over a month.

Palmer, who was serving more than a year in prison for grand theft, is looking at more time behind bars.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

David Waugaman, 57, who is suing a bar in Pennsylvania after he got drunk and fell off the bar stool.

Waugaman’s attorney said he spent four hours drinking and then took a tumble off the stool and hurt his right shoulder so badly that he needed to have an operation.

He claims to now have a permanent disability.

Waugaman said bartenders at Ziggy’s Hotel should have cut him off, but kept serving him shots and liquor, even though he was noticeably drunk.

Waugaman is seeking at least $30,000 in damages.