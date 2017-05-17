Area Lawmakers Reviews of the Legislative Session.

The Southeast Missourian Reports that area lawmakers say the passage of pro-business bills in the state legislative session that ended May 12th. Made Missouri a right-to-work state. Their achievements include blocking cities from raising the minimum wage, tort reform and increased state funding for public schools. The GOP-led Legislature also passed the REAL ID bill, allowing Missourians to obtain identification cards that meet federal standards, and a measure that allows ride-hailing transportation networks such as Uber to expand. Some disappointments are that Missouri is the only state without a statewide prescription database to help fight the opioid-abuse problem.