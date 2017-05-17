Attorney general seeks bond revocation for embattled sheriff

Southeast Missourian

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley asked a court to revoke the bond of Cory Hutcheson, who has been removed as Mississippi County Sheriff after being charged with 18 criminal counts in April. The request to a Mississippi County circuit court comes after a Hawley’s office began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Mississippi County Jail on May 5. Tory Sanders died after an altercation at the jail which Hawley said involved Hutcheson, who continued to perform administrative duties at the sheriff’s department after his law-enforcement license was suspended. Hawley said in a news release that Hutcheson has violated the terms of his bail and is a danger to the community. Three people have died at the Mississippi County Jail on his watch. He says the court should revoke his bail to prevent interference in the investigation. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker was named acting sheriff last week after the preliminary order barred Hutcheson from office.