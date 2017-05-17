Jury Finds Tracell Nun Guilty of Murder in Deadly Brickhouse Shooting

WSPD TV reports that after deliberating for about seven hours, the jury found Tracell Nunn guilty of murder in the death of Gary Johnson. The jury also found him guilty of criminal intent to commit murder and of being a persistent felony offender. The jury recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison for the murder charge, 10 years for the charge of criminal intent to commit murder, and 20 years for the charge of persistent felony offender. They recommended for the charges to be served concurrently. The judge will rule on whether to accept the jury’s verdict on Friday, Aug. 18.