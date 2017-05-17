Kentucky officials warn boater’s electric shock drowning.

The Kentucky State Parks and the state Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction say electric shock drowning happens when faulty wiring, equipment or damaged cords on a boat or dock energize surrounding water. Public Information officer Gill Lawson Tells KZIM KSIM how to respond to electric shock drowning

Agencies say to avoid swimming at marinas, where boats plug into electric pedestals for power. Also, make sure all electrical devices on your boat are working properly. If a problem is suspected, contact a certified electrical inspector immediately.