Man accused of beating girlfriend during argument about cigarettes

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man beat his girlfriend over an argument about cigarettes. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Monday charged 30-year old Daniel P. Gause with felony third-degree domestic assault. A probable-cause statement says police went an apartment in the block of South West End Boulevard after a caller heard a woman screaming, “Get off of me. … He’s going to kill me.” Police gained entry to the apartment after the subjects refused to open the door. Police arrested Gause. The victim, whose face was bruised and bloodied, told officers Gause hit her in the mouth with an open hand and punched her in the eye. Gause’s bond was set at $7,500 cash with the condition he have no contact with the victim and stay at least 500 feet from her residence.