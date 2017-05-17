New Member on the Community Counseling Center’s Board of Directors…

Community Counseling Center Gary Howard, was chosen to serve on the Center’s Foundation Board of Directors. He currently serves as Market President for U.S. Bank for the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Marble Hill, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve markets. He is very active in community organizations. Executive Director Mary Burton Tells KZIM KSIM that not just anyone can serve on the board.

Community Counseling Center Board President Dale Rauh said, they are excited to have Howard on the Foundation board. He has the experience and skills to help the organization grow and will serve as a strong advocate for the children that we serve throughout our region.