Officers continue to follow up on leads as they investigate a shooting which left two men injured

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says his officers were notified of shots fired at 11:30 Tuesday morning on Francis Street in Howardville. One of the victims was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston for a wound in the upper arm. The second victim was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Memphis for a gunshot wound in his hip. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Stevens says the shooting began as an argument which escalated into a “gun battle”. Investigators recovered evidence and found bullet holes in a vehicle and a home. As a precautionary measure, the New Madrid County Central High School, Middle School and Technical Skills Center were placed on lock-down for approximately 30 minutes but were never in any kind of danger. Assisting the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation are officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the New Madrid Police Department.