Wednesday, May 17th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Eric X. Vela Arriaga, 27, who tried to bribe police out of a drug possession charge by offering to take the officer to Taco Bell.

Arriaga was pulled over in Pasco, Washington and the officer spotted his cocaine.

He tried to bribe the cop to ignore the coke by offering to take him to Taco Bell.

The officer declined and Arriaga was booked on an investigative hold for possessing cocaine.

A search of the impounded vehicle yielded several baggies of cocaine of various sizes and marijuana.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Clara Aguirre, 26, whose life of crime came to an abrupt end because of a dog … her own … that she brought to the robbery.

Aguirre brought her dog with her when she robbed an Oklahoma City ice cream shoppe.

She smashed a credit card machine with the hammer, and tried to take the entire cash register, but it was bolted down.

So she broke it open, and ran off with a bunch of cash.

She had to scale a fence to get away, but it took time because she had to help her dog over it.

Cops arrived so she took off running.

Her dog actually started running with the officers while they were chasing her, and thought it was a game.

She’s facing charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Terry Lee Andreassen, 59, who had a good reason for pleasuring himself in public, “He [effing] hates Portland.”

Andreassen was busted for pleasuring himself on a sidewalk in Portland, Oregon.

When police took him into custody, he said he was doing it, because he, “[effing] hates Portland.”

He was arrested for felony public indecency.

Andreassen is no stranger to police, his rap sheet includes convictions for public indecency, theft, assault, and passing bad checks.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kit Lee Karjala, a 54-year-old attorney in Alaska, who was arrested for delivering drugs to the Anchorage Correctional Complex for sale between inmates.

Prosecutors said Karjala used privileged attorney-client visits to smuggle drugs to her clients, as well as other inmates she didn’t legally represent.

She would then block the transfer of drugs from view of correctional officers and surveillance cameras, while the inmate would carry the drugs “inside his body” into the jail.

Now Karjala, and 33-year-old inmate Christopher Brandon Miller are each charged with drug conspiracy, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and providing and possessing contraband in a prison.