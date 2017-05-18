Bad News for Southeast Missouri State University’s Outreach Center.

The Southeast Missourian reports A University Official said Southeast Missouri State University’s St. Louis Outreach Office is closing, but the university will keep its presence in the metro area. University president Carlos Vargas said they expect an 8.5 percent appropriations reduction from the state for the upcoming fiscal year 2018. Vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation Bill Holland said Vargas challenged university staff to find ways to operate better with increased objectives. The outreach office presented an idea involving two vacant positions in the office remaining unfilled, but Holland said no other layoffs are anticipated. He also said, “one full-time person will remain in the area to handle corporate outreach and development.”