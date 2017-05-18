Cape Girardeau’s Response to a Delayed Project

The Southeast Missourian reports the city of Cape Girardeau continues to fine a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, contractor $1,100 daily for not completing the Veterans Memorial Drive project on time. The project began more than a year ago. But the owner of R.L. Persons Construction Co Randy Persons said utility-relocation work delayed the start of the project. City engineer Casey Brunke said private utility companies didn’t finish their relocation work until September, but the city gave the contractor a four-month extension that ended in March. Persons estimated the work, and said it could be finished within 30 days depending on the weather.