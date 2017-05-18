Governor still gathering data needed for federal disaster declaration

Southeast Missourian

The process of determining whether parts of Missouri will be declared federal disaster areas has begun. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s communications director Maggie Starks said Wednesday that Gov. Eric Greitens would need to submit a request for President Donald Trump to issue such a declaration, thereby granting Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to residents. Greitens announced a state of emergency April 29, but a separate request for a federal declaration would require a separate act. Bollinger County Emergency Management coordinator Kevin Cooper said Wednesday it’s normal for there not to be a federal disaster declaration yet. A complete tally of damage is necessary for adequate resources to be allotted.