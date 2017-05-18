Kentucky’s Soaring Retirement Debt…

Wspd tv reports Kentucky’s public pension debt grew about $2 billion when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions. The changes mean the unfunded liability for the Kentucky Employees Retirement Systems Non Hazardous system grew to $13 billion from $11 billion. State taxpayers will have to pay significantly more into the system to keep it solvent. The changes are due to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustee’s decision to lower estimates on payroll growth, inflation and investment returns. Kentucky now has 13 percent of the money it owes to its retirees over the next 30 years, making it among the worst funded systems in the country. Board members delayed changes to a retirement system for local government employees.