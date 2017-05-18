Miner’s Preparations for a Big Project.

The Miner Board of Alderman cleared the way for construction of a Marriott Hotel in the city limits. The multi-level hotel project is estimated to cost $7 million. A Community Improvement District “CID” ordinance imposed an additional one percent tax on hotel guests. A portion of that tax would be paid back to the developer over the course of 17 1/2 years as an inducement to economic development and tourism. The bill was enacted into ordinance by unanimous approval of the board. Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Ed Dust. Tells KZIM KSIM that there is a lot to do before starting the construction.

The hotel is expected to be completed in 2020.