One person died and three others were injured when a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston

A man is dead and being hailed as a hero after a tree falls due to high winds in Sikeston. Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief Jim McMillian says a gust of wind blew over the rotting tree Wednesday at the Green Meadows Retirement Center. The tree came down on a picnic table on which employees and residents took their breaks. 41-year-old Richard Flye of Sikeston who worked at the retirement center was killed. The three injured people were residents. They were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.