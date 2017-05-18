The Fishing Purge…

The Missouri Department of conservation is offering Free Fishing days. During this time, you be able to fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property. State News Service Coordinator Joe Jerek tells KZIM KSIM that this fishing event is made to hook non fishers.

For information on Missouri fishing regulations, fish identification, and more, get a copy of MDC's "2017 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations" where permits are sold, or online at short.mdc.mo.gov