Twelve people were arrested May-17th on various warrants

Sikeston. Public information officer Sgt. Jon Broom said the arrest warrants were the result of an ongoing investigation that occurred in Sikeston over the past few months. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety was assisted in the warrant roundup by The Scott County Sheriff’s Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms and Missouri Air National Guard. For a list of the arrests and charges visit KZIM KSIM.com Im Jesse Johnson with our nation your station KZIM KSIM

Arrested around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the following charges were: Tyce Cody-Robbery/Assault; Darius Cody-Robbery/Assault; Robert Jones-Robbery/Assault; Eric Greer-Marijuana Possession; Sheila Farmer-Possession of Controlled Substance; Tina Ervin-Possession of Controlled Substance; Lawrence Strickland-Federal Arrest Warrant for Weapons Violation; Rebecca Powell-Possession of Controlled Substance; Jessica Lepior-Possession of Controlled Substance; Bethany Carden-Possession of Controlled Substance; Gary Foote-Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; and Melanie Buckley-Possession of Controlled Substance.