Two convenient store managers have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving food stamp fraud

Manager – 63-year old Larry White Sr. of the Stop-n-Go Fish Market, Sikeston and his daughter 35-year old Erica White, manager of the Stop-N-Go Mini Mart store, pled guilty Wednesday to charges of misusing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program. The Standard Democrat reports that Larry and Erica White appeared Wednesday before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., in Cape Girardeau. Sentencing has been set for Aug. 16, 2017.Each admitted that they illegally redeemed up to $549,000 in SNAP benefits between December 2010 and March 2014 by exchanging SNAP benefits for cash and illegible items. Authorized grocery retailers can only accept and redeem SNAP benefits for the sale of eligible food items. They are not permitted to exchange or redeem SNAP benefits for cash, household goods, alcohol, tobacco, cell phones or non-food items. The conspiracy count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or fines up to $250,000 and SNAP fraud carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.