A High school Student Receives a $20,000 Scholarship.

Due to his extraordinary budgeting skills Sikeston High School Junior Bryce Bays took 2nd place out of over 100,000 students from across the country in the H&R Block Budget Challenge. He was one of five students to receive the $20,000 scholarship. Director of Advertising & Branding at H&R Block Wendy Fitch Says the H&R Block Budget Challenge is an online game that works by replicating an adult’s financial life, requiring students to pay bills, manage expenses, save money, invest in retirement and pay taxes. The challenge is completed in real-time with each day in the simulation equaling one day in real life. Bays said he learned how to pay bills on time and manage finances for retirement based on 401K. Bays said he wants to be an engineer but isn’t sure what college he wants to go to.