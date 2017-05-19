A Missouri Man faces Multiple charges of Child Sex Crimes

Officers made contact with 41 year old Daryl Heron of Steele. Seargent Shawn Griggs Tells KZIM KSIM that he was arrested

He is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography 2nd degree, 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and 4 counts of child exploitation. His bond is $2,000,000 cash only. The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.