Another pedophile Bites the Dust

21 year old Damien S. Bennett, of Caruthersville, faces felony charges for possession of child pornography. On Wednesday, May 17, investigators executed a search warrant at Bennett’s residence in the 1,000 block of Marlar Road. They located child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes. Sergeant Shawn Griggs tells KZIM KSIM that Division of Drug and Crime Control is vital to child pornography investigations.

Bennett was arrested and transported to the Pemiscot County Jail. On Thursday, May 18, the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Bennett with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $1,000,000, cash only. The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.