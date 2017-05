Cape Girardeau Councilman and Chairman of the history department at Southeast Missouri State University, Wayne Bowen will resign from the council this to take a position as director of interdisciplinary studies and a history professor at the University of Central Florida (UCF). Bowen tells KZIM KSIM what the city may do to find a new council man

Bowen said he will start his new job Aug. 1. He expects to remain in Cape Girardeau until the end of July.