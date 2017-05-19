Four honored in Cape County Sheriff’s Department

Four officers Wednesday received special awards from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan. A facebook post says Jaime Holloway received the 2016 Timothy J. Ruopp Award for outstanding law-enforcement officer in the department in a presentation at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center. She joined the department in 2014 as the domestic-violence investigator. The award is in honor of Ruopp, a past employee of the sheriff’s department killed in the line of duty in California in 1984. Three Copeland Excellence awards also were presented by Jordan. These are in honor of former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Norman Copeland, who served from 1986 to 1994. Corporal Justin Kemp from the field-operations division was honored. He is the evidence technician for the sheriff’s department and the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad. Sergeant Zach Dillard from business operations was honored. In 2009, he joined the division as a communications officer. Christopher Headrick received the Copeland Award in the jail-operations division, where he has served as a corrections officer since 2015.