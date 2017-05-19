Friday, May 19th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Brian Keith Olmstead, 35, who got drunk at Disney World on Mother’s Day, and ended up in jail for child neglect.

Olmstead took his young son back to their resort in a stroller while his wife stayed to hang out at Disney.

However, once he was back at the resort, he proceeded to get drunk at a poolside bar, and left the child sitting in the hot sun.

Police say the hotel received at least 11 complaints about him either at the pool or pushing the stroller through the lobby and ramming people with it.

First responders treated the child, who was pretty badly sunburned and had been sitting in a dirty diaper for several hours.

As he was getting carted off to jail, he also threatened a cop and said he’d get Donald Trump to kill him.

Olmstead was booked on a child neglect charge.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Two families in Memphis, TN, who started a fight in the midst of a graduation ceremony over a saved seat.

Several different videos show the brawl happening as graduates walk down the aisles.

People tried to break up the fist fight as two women threw punches.

At one point, one woman is even knocked to the ground.

Oh, did we fail to mention… this broke out in a church?

It’s unclear what, if any, charges the people involved in the fight will face.

Deputies explained that no arrests mean no one wanted to press charges, but video evidence can still be used down the line to press charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Christina Sarao, 35, who claims she got the meth she had in her possession at a yard sale.

Police pulled Sarao over for a seat belt violation.

When she finally stopped, Sarao started telling one lie after another to try and get out of trouble.

First she said she pulled into her grandma’s house. It wasn’t.

Next she identified herself as Holly Smith. Which we already know is a lie.

She told the officer she was pregnant. She isn’t.

Lastly, she said she couldn’t talk because she had to go to the bathroom. That might’ve been true.

Sarao had three warrants, along with methamphetamines and a pipe in her bra.

When asked where she got the meth she said, “Down the road at a yard sale.”

She was arrested on a variety of charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Amy Rebello-McCarthy, 39, who was arrested for driving drunk with a lizard in her bra.

Taunton, Massachusetts police responded after Rebello-McCarthy knocked down six mail boxes.

As police were taking her to jail it was revealed she had a Bearded Dragon Lizard in her bra.

Also arrested was her passenger, 22-year-old Marvin K. Kyewalyanga, who was carrying an airsoft replica of a semi-automatic weapon and was unable to “recall his first or last name.”

Rebello-McCarthy was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, driving to endanger, and marked lane violation.

The lizard was turned over to animal control.