I-57 group trying to get Chicago-to-Dallas route to go through Poplar Bluff

With the announcement improvements to U.S. 67 could be paid for in half the time expected, community leaders are looking at another four-lane highway project they said could be crucial for future development. Members of the Highway 67 Corp. made the announcement at a recent meeting before signing a new resolution that will be presented today to elected officials in Washington, D.C. It asks U.S. representatives and senators to close a gap of less than 240 miles in an interstate connection between Chicago and Dallas, with Poplar Bluff at its heart. Highway 67 Corp. member Tom Lawson says representatives of Southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas want this gap to be designated as future Interstate 57 miles. The interstate gap follows U.S. 60 from Sikeston to Poplar Bluff, drops down U.S. 67 to the Arkansas state line and eventually joins interstate-quality highway north of Little Rock, Arkansas. No dollar amount has been placed on the cost of upgrades; however, MoDOT representatives said the agency does not have the funding. Mike Marshall from the city of Sikeston said his community is also in support of this effort.