Love INC of Southeast Missouri is closed after nine years. An unsigned news release in an email message from an address attributed to executive director Breita Church announced the closure. Love In the Name of Christ is a national organization dedicated to connecting people in need with faith-based resources. In Cape Girardeau, the organization was affiliated with several churches of different denominations, including Presbyterian, Baptist and Episcopal. Those who need assistance are being told to contact First Call for Help. Love INC SEMO’s board of directors made the decision Monday night during its regular meeting to end operations in Cape Girardeau. In a message, gratitude for all the assistance the organization received from loving volunteers, the staff and board of directors of Love INC SEMO was expressed.