A suspect has been arrested in an early morning shooting in Carbondale

Carbondale police responded to shots fired at 12:48 a.m. Sunday morning. WSIL TV reports that the incident occurred on the 300 block of S. Crestview Lane. Police say the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired a gun at multiple people standing outside of a home. He then drove away. No one was injured. Carbondale police arrested 24-year old Devante R. Taylor, of Olmsted, in Williamson County. Taylor was driving a vehicle matching the description provided to police. Taylor is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Illinois FOID. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.