Autism Awareness 10% Back Night

Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri invites you to attend the 10% Back Night for the SEMO Warriors on June 3.

Come eat with us at the Smokehouse 61 BBQ and Deli from at 2 pm to 9 pm as we help give back to the SEMO Warriors.

Smokehouse 61 will donate 10% per ticket to the SEMO Warriors Youth Travel Football Team!

Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri will be there with the Harley Davidson motorcycle that will be raffled off at their upcoming auction on August 26th at Osage Center.

For more information contact April at 573-275-7530.

Follow the Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri on Facebook for more updates!