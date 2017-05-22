Man, woman tried to arrange killing of his estranged wife

Southeast Missourian

A man and woman are accused of trying to have the man’s estranged wife murdered, among other acts. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged 60-year old Terry L. Swofford with six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and violating an order of protection. 45-year old Ruth A. Foster is charged with second-degree assault. Confidential informants told police Swofford and Foster, who were having an affair, were seeking to hire someone to kill Delores Swofford. A probable-cause statement says the informants told police the two discussed ways to kill Swofford’s wife, including tampering with her medications and suffocating her. Swofford also spoke with more than one person about getting rid of his wife and at least one individual was offered $250,000 from a life-insurance policy Swofford had on his wife. Delores Swofford told police Foster and her husband stole a .22-caliber revolver from her during an incident in which Foster assaulted her May 10. Terry Swofford, whose criminal history includes drug-related convictions, was barred from possessing firearms. Swofford and Foster were arrested Tuesday. Police executed a search warrant and found six firearms, meth pipes and marijuana, and ammunition. Swofford’s bond was set at $50,000 cash, with the condition he have no contact with Delores Swofford. Foster’s bond was set at $10,000 cash with the same condition.