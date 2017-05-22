The Show-Me State Games, Missouri’s Olympic-style sports festival, is now accepting registration for more than 40 different events for all ages and skill levels. The 2017 Games will take place on June 16-18, July 21-23 and July 28-30 in Columbia, Mo. Marketing Director Emily Lorenz tells KZIM KSIM that this is a huge event.

She says that there is a way for anyone to be a part of the show me games, whether it’s a spectator, athlete, coach, or volunteer.