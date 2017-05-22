Monday, May 22nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

26-year-old Geoff Huish of Cardiff, Wales, who cut off his testicles because his team lost a soccer game.

Huish and his friends were drinking at a bar and watching the England and Six Nations soccer game.

Huish was so sure that England would win the match that he promised to cut off his testicles if they lose.

Well England lost 11-9 and Huish went home, where he took a knife and cut off his testicles.

He placed them in a bag and went back to the bar to show his friends what he had done.

An employee quickly placed the testicles in ice and called police.

Huish was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ron Reinold, a Florida man, who was goofing off with a rattlesnake and it bit him.

Reinold was acting silly when he picked up a rattlesnake that had been captured and placed in a tank, telling a bud he was going to give it a smooch on the mouth.

The snake didn’t like that idea, so it bit him.

A friend said “Ron was just acting silly, you know? He said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently he didn’t.”

Reinold was flown to a local hospital in critical condition.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A 19-year-old man surnamed Li, who got fired from his job in China, so he set an ATM on fire and doused the flames with his own urine.

Surveillance cameras on the ATM and above it showed Li use a marker on the ATM’s camera.

He then took out a hammer and smashed the ATM.

Next he squirted lighter fluid on the ATM before setting the machine on fire.

He must have gotten worried about the fire because his next step involved him dropping his pants and urinating on the ATM, to put the fire out.

Li was arrested for the destruction of the ATM.

Li’s motive, “Since I don’t have any money, I want to make sure that other people can’t get their money either.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Merri-Anne Bromley, 62, and David Wheeler, 55, who were arrested for having sex in public on the front steps of a Florida dental office.

They didn’t even stop or flee when police arrived.

Both were charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, a misdemeanor.

Bromley’s rap sheet includes prior convictions for theft, obstruction, and carrying an open container.

Wheeler has been arrested dozens of times and, most recently, served a year in state prison for felony battery.