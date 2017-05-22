THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WANTS TO CREATE PARTNERSHIPS WITH PEOPLE, COMMUNITY GROUPS AND ORGANIZATIONS

This is a little like community policing, but the troopers aren’t walking a beat. Effective June 1st, the Patrol will be operating an Office of Community Engagement and Outreach. It will be headquartered in the Wainwight Office Building in St. Louis. Patrol officials say they will concentrated on working with those people, community groups and organizations to develop solutions to challenging social issues – plus – they will help in connecting community members with available resources. Captain Ronald Johnson will be director. Missouri Public Safety Director Drew Juden says he hopes for the office to serve as a national model for fostering relationships based on trust and respect.