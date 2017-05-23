Cape Girardeau’s Pioneer History Workshop

This summer the Red House Interpretive Committee will be offering a special speaker/workshop series on the following Fridays of each month at 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 P.M to highlight different aspects of our pioneer history in the Southeast region. Each workshop is free and will last approximately one hour. All ages are welcome. Go to KZIM KSIM .Com for a schedule of the workshop activities ranging from blacksmithing to building a dug out canoe.

June 2: MO Dept. Conservation presents Wild Edibles & Herbs of Louis Lorimier

July 7: Steve Schell presents Building the Dug Out Canoe

August 4: Baking in the Bee Hive Oven

September 1: Blacksmithing