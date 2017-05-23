Former Coroner Faces Prison Time

The Southeast Missourian reports former Perry County coroner Herbert Miller faces a possible probation revocation hearing that could send him to prison. Missouri assistant attorney general Gregory Goodwin, filed a misdemeanor charge April 28 against Miller, accusing him of stealing by deceit. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 30 on the misdemeanor charge at the Perry County Circuit Court. Goodwin also filed a motion on May 2 for a probation-revocation hearing. Circuit Judge Ben Lewis has scheduled the hearing on the motion for June 2. Miller’s former Attorney Steve, Wilson said he will not be representing him on the misdemeanor charge.